Part of Worcester St. in Springfield closed as crews work to replace damaged utility pole.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Worcester Street will be blocked off until later tonight as Eversource crews work to replace a damaged utility pole.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, tells us that Worcester Street, between Front and Fiberloid Streets, will be closed to all westbound traffic.
Eastbound traffic will be allowed through.
Worcester Street at Holly Street will be closed to all traffic.
Over 1,600 Springfield residents are currently without power, and power is not expected to be restored to the majority of those residents impacted until 9:30 p.m.
Walsh added that those sections of Worcester Street are expected to reopen to through traffic around midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.