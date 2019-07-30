Excessive heat continues across Western mass and New England.
Officials urging extreme caution as a result today, the final day of this potential heat wave.
This comes after the Mass Department of Environmental Protection is calling today Ozone Action Day, meaning the heat will be dangerous at times.
Today, particle pollution and ozone levels, especially here in Springfield is expected to be higher than usual.
Mass Department of Environmental Protection is saying it starts around 11 and could last through the night.
The people most at risk would be those who suffer from respiratory issues like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis or heart disease.
Also, the elderly and children.
They suggest prolonged outdoor activity is not recommended, if you are going outdoors the early morning and early evening would be the best times to do so.
Also remember to stay hydrated throughout the day, take breaks, find shade or stay indoors in a cooler climate.
