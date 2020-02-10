GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow jackpot areas from Monday's weather could be found up in Franklin County where up to nine inches fell today.
It comes just days after an extended storm kept plow drivers busy.
Engines revved and were ready to plow as Bob Anderson cleared his driveway Monday morning after waking up to snow in Greenfield.
"It really hasn’t been a bad winter for me," Anderson said.
After getting a brand-new snowblower this season, Anderson was hoping he’d be able to put it to work more than he has.
"Three times, maybe four....three, four times, that’s it," Anderson added.
However, while many homeowners haven't had much snow to deal with, public works departments around western Massachusetts have still been hard at work.
"The winter months have been pretty up-and-down. As you know, we got spring-type weather one week and we followed with ice and cold the following weeks, so it’s been a bit of a roller coaster," said Greenfield DPW Director Marlow Warner.
Warner told Western Mass News the threat of ice has been more prominent than snow and more costly.
"Long durations dealing with ice can be a lot more costly than standard operation. We’ve seen a few of them this winter where we been here 30 to 35 hours, on and off, treating the roads," Warner explained.
However, even with costly ice prevention, Warner said they are on-track with spending this season.
"The budget currently is okay. We’re about to two-thirds spent," Warner added.
Warner said the most difficult thing about this winter has been keeping the roads clear for the morning commute.
"I think timing sometimes can be the worst. Folks get up and get ready for work and head out and they hope that the roads are plowed, but they don’t realize that we got the bulk of the snow at 4 a.m. It takes a little bit to get a crew in and to get on the roads," Warner noted.
After waking up to flakes at 3 a.m. Monday, he quickly picked up the phone and got 26 plow drivers on the roads.
"When we get a bulk of the storm at 3:30, 4:30 in the morning, they’re not all in yet because we’re expecting to have those amounts earlier in the night," Warner said.
However, Warner said no matter what time storms arrive, his crews are ready to handle whatever Mother Nature sends our way. It's something Greenfield residents like Anderson appreciate.
"They’re working hard, doing a good job," Anderson said.
