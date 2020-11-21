GREENFIELD/DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing a full closure of Interstate 91 northbound and southbound between exits 24 in Deerfield and 26 in Greenfield.
The closure is scheduled to take place on Sunday from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Route 5 and Route 10 during the closure.
The full closure is necessary to safely facilitate the restringing of wires across the interstate.
Drivers traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
