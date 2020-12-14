BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of western Massachusetts saw snow Monday, which is just the first of two chances for snow this week.
On our way to Blandford, we didn’t see much snow, but when we got up the mountain, snow was covering the trees and grass, which was a surprise to some.
“I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect coming up here. It wasn’t snowing in Westfield, so once I hit the mountain, I was a little shocked. I didn’t expect the snow,” said Destiny Velasquez.
Velasquez is talking about her experience driving to work Monday morning. As the snow fell steadily in Blandford, Velasquez told Western Mass News that the weather conditions there tend to be different than anywhere else.
“On the mountain, this is very much normal. You’ll come from Westfield and it will be raining and you'll come up here and it will be a blizzard. We call it a winter wonderland,” Velasquez noted.
Another worker in Blandford wasn’t sweating the snow that much on Monday.
“I don’t feel the snow is bad. It's not sticking to the ground. The ground is still black and wet. I don’t feel it's going to be causing an issue,” said Sam Epstein.
However, looking ahead to a more significant snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday, Velasquez said she hopes to be prepared.
“I have a car, so I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get through all of that, so I’m going to try my best. I’m getting new tires so let's hope they work,” Velasquez noted.
We reached out to the town of Blandford's highway department to see how today went. We were told that everyone was out and about to make sure drivers were safe.
