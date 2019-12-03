SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Roads are mess and many are waking up with snow-covered cars and driveways.

The speed limit along the Mass. Pike has also been reduced to 40 miles per hour as we deal with more than a foot of snow from just last night.

We’ve learned that first-day jurors in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties have been canceled.

+2 Heavy snow blasts the valley with over a foot of additional accumulation SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We got blasted with heavy snow last night with many of us pic…

Governor Charlie Baker also announced that all non-emergency state executive branch workers have a delayed opening. They should report to work at 10 a.m. He also encourages everyone to plan ahead and use public transportation if you can.

MassDOT has over 2,500 plows out across the Commonwealth to clear the state's roadways.

The newly-fallen snow has also impacted school for a second day, with closings and delays reported across the area.