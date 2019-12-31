SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Year's Eve preparations for festivities all across western Mass. are well underway.
Many local business owners are also celebrating the fact that New Year's falls on a Tuesday, adding to what has already been a busy and profitable holiday season for many.
At Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow, the party is just getting started. 700-plus guests are expected. Reservations are filled up.
"Staff-wise, it's all hands on deck. We have all of our servers on, we have smaller sections on today so that we can really give good service, make sure we're turning tables. We have extra guys on the line,"says Center Square owner Bill Collins.
Collins tells Western Mass News that special menu items, champagne selections and other festivities are bringing revelers in - a bonus for the restaurant industry on a Tuesday.
"It's great for us, it takes a normal day and turns it into a blockbuster so on the front end of the week it was really busy, and now on the back end of the week people will go out, people who don't go out on a Tuesday and tonight will just be amazing."
Over at MGM Springfield, New Year's Eve preparations began months ago.
"On a big night like this we won't be surprised to see 10,000 people on the casino floor," notes Mike Mathis.
He the President of MGM Springfield and says that number could be more, considering the number of special events planned for tonight from the Roar Comedy Club, to live DJ's at Tap Sports Bar, the outdoor igloo experiences next to the skating rink...
To special restaurant menu items. It's all a huge undertaking.
"It starts with staffing, we have to make sure the team is ready to receive all these guests. Ordering all the supplies, it's going to be difficult getting around town so we stock up," explains Mathis adding, "You know, we've done this before but we'll be ready. It's a fun problem to have. "
Back at Center Square Grill, Collins says it's a win-win for guests to come have a good time, and for his staff.
This is a night where a server can come in on a Tuesday and really make a nice check today and for me I'm psyched to have this opportunity for all of them to make a little extra money.
Both Center Square Grill and MGM tell Western Mass News, making sure guests celebrate responsibly is a top priority...that staff is 'TIPS' certified which is a training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving.
