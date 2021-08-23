LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died following a serious accident in Ludlow Sunday evening on Chapin Street, police confirm.
There were two vehicles involved in the crash, both were Subaru makes.
We're told a passenger involved, a man, was trapped in one of the vehicles and that firefighters rescued him using the 'Jaws of Live.'
He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead, Ludlow Police Sergeant, Mike Gilrein confirms.
No further details about the victim's identity is being released at this time.
Ludlow police and fire crews were called to the scene Sunday just before 7 p.m. near 177 Chapin St.
[READ MORE: Ludlow Police and Fire respond to car accident on Chapin Street with injuries, entrapment]
Gilrein tells Western Mass News criminal charges are pending in this case.
"...Excessive Speed had much to do with what was going on along with other motor vehicle infractions," Gilrein noted.
He confirms the driver of this vehicle remains at Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.
As far as the driver of the other Subaru involved in this accident goes, Gilreain explained,"nothing serious as far as injuries go."
The MA State Police, the Ludlow Police Department, and the Hampden District Attorney's Office continue to investigate.
Western Mass News will provide more information as new details are released.
