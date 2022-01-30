WINDSOR, CT (WGGB/WSHM)-- Many parts of Connecticut also saw high winds and heavy snow. Some parts even more so than here in western Mass. A spokesperson for Bradley International Airport told Western Mass News the airport itself was open. However, all of their airlines canceled their flights. Western Mass News reached out to the airport to see if air travel has resumed to full capacity. We spoke with senior manager of customer experience Ryan Tenny who said:
Bradley International Airport remains open and passenger flights have resumed today. Our airline partners cancelled all flights yesterday, Saturday, January 29th, and approximately 30 percent of today’s flights, primarily impacting morning flights. Passengers scheduled to travel today are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport. We anticipate our airline partners to resume full operations by tomorrow, Monday, January 31st.
