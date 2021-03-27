LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Jewish holiday of Passover began at sundown Saturday night.
Passover celebrates the freedom of enslaved Jews in Egypt over 3,330 years ago.
It is traditionally celebrated with large gatherings of family and friends, but of course this year things were a little different.
Western Mass News spoke to a local rabbi about how they are keeping the tradition alive.
“Every year, we have a community Seder here at LYA, and because of the pandemic, we’re not able to do that. So, we found what we could do instead, and we had an idea to do Seder in a box. The Seder is the program including a meal that we have for the holiday to remember the exodus from Egypt," LYA Creative Outreach Director Chaiam Kosofsky said.
The traditional meal helps those in the Jewish community.
