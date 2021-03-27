Passover celebrates the freedom of enslaved Jews in Egypt, over 3,330 years ago.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Jewish holiday of Passover began at sundown Saturday night.

Passover celebrates the freedom of enslaved Jews in Egypt over 3,330 years ago.

It is traditionally celebrated with large gatherings of family and friends, but of course this year things were a little different.

Western Mass News spoke to a local rabbi about how they are keeping the tradition alive.

“Every year, we have a community Seder here at LYA, and because of the pandemic, we’re not able to do that. So, we found what we could do instead, and we had an idea to do Seder in a box. The Seder is the program including a meal that we have for the holiday to remember the exodus from Egypt," LYA Creative Outreach Director Chaiam Kosofsky said.

The traditional meal helps those in the Jewish community.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.