NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Deval Patrick is now officially in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The former Massachusetts governor filing paperwork on Thursday in New Hampshire for that state's primary, just hours after releasing a video announcement online.
It turns out that the video was produced by a western Massachusetts company. A local production team got the out-of-the-blue call yesterday afternoon, dropped everything, and headed to eastern Massachusetts for what would become a crazy 24 hours.
"The Deval Patrick campaign called Ed Brown and myself, of Ed Brown from New York Sound and Motion and said we need a commercial turned around in 12 hours," said Dave Horrigan with Horgan Associates.
Horgan has worked with many political candidates over the years, but he told Western Mass News that this one was different.
"Yeah, it was drop everything. When you get called for a presidential campaign, you drop everything, so we got into the truck and we headed to Boston, went to Deval's house, shot the commercial, took all the footage, went to a Marriott - where we built an edit room - and got his announcement video done in a 12 hour turnaround," Horgan explained.
The announcement that Patrick would officially run for president would actually happen in Patrick's living room.
"He's a humble guy, he's an easy going guy. He didn't, in no way was he above anyone. He was open to suggestions and he was very thankful that we came in at this last minute," Horgan noted.
From the living room shoot came the marathon editing session, set up at a nearby hotel.
"We're here in the war room. This is filming, editing Deval Patrick for President," Horgan added.
That's Dave's co-director in pink and Ed Brown from New York Sound and Motion, based in Springfield.
"Between the filming and the editing, we didn't finish until four in the morning and then the campaign had to upload that at 5 a.m., so I woke up this morning and that thing is everywhere," Horgan said.
A two-minute and 30-second video was the result of a 12 hour session, but the bragging rights for a western Massachusetts production team is priceless.
"Bragging rights, they thought that we were so good that they called western Mass. to drive out to Boston to do it," Horgan said.
Horgan said that is not the end of their association with the Patrick campaign. He said stay tuned!
