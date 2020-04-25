FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- In the 2020 NFL virtual draft, the New England Patriots chose the following players:
- Kyle Dugger, safety from Lenoir-Rhyne
- Josh Uche, defensive end from Michigan
- Anfernee Jennings, outside linebacker from Alabama
- Devin Asiasi, tight end from UCLA
- Dalton Keene, tight end from Virginia Tech
- Justin Rohrwasser, kicker from Marshall
- Michael Onwenu, offensive guard from Michigan
- Justin Herron, offensive tackle from Wake Forest
- Cassh Maluia, inside linebacker from Wyoming
- Dustin Woodard, center from Memphis
