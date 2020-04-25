nfl football generic 031520

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- In the 2020 NFL virtual draft, the New England Patriots chose the following players: 

  • Kyle Dugger, safety from Lenoir-Rhyne 
  • Josh Uche, defensive end from Michigan
  • Anfernee Jennings, outside linebacker from Alabama
  • Devin Asiasi, tight end from UCLA
  • Dalton Keene, tight end from Virginia Tech
  • Justin Rohrwasser, kicker from Marshall
  • Michael Onwenu, offensive guard from Michigan 
  • Justin Herron, offensive tackle from Wake Forest
  • Cassh Maluia, inside linebacker from Wyoming
  • Dustin Woodard, center from Memphis

