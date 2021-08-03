FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots cranked up training camp a notch on Tuesday as they played some real football. The pads are on and football is back for the Patriots.
For the first time in training camp, the Patriots got physical today by putting the pads on and getting to make some tackles. Veteran quarterback Cam Newton had an impressive day in Foxborough and connected with several receivers, while also reaching the end zone on his own.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was efficient as well, despite throwing an interception today. He was able to get the ball off pretty quickly and even some of the new guys, like cornerback Jalen Mills, stepped up. Mills told Western Mass News his first impressions of head coach Bill Belichick has a lot to do with their success.
“I think it’s just his mindset, whether he’s walking in the media room or on the field. He expects the best out of everybody. He expects the best out of me and everyone. When you have a coach that comes out here that’s demanding, you have no other choice but to put work in,” Mills noted.
There was also another big turnout for fans as they packed the stands today. Wide receiver N’keal Harry had himself a day as well and making a huge, athletic one-on-one catch for a touchdown and the crowd loved it.
Western Mass News will have more on Patriots training camp starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
