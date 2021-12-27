FOXBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley have been added to the COVID-19 list.
Their status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.
The NFL recently relaxed its protocols, making it easier for vaccinated asymptomatic players to return to action.
If players are unvaccinated, they must quarantine for at least 10 days.
Their absence would be a big loss for the Patriots. Judon currently leads the team in sacks while Bentley ranks second on the team in tackles.
