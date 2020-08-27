SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple professional sports platforms canceled games or practices in response to the racial injustice in the United States. These cancellations include many NFL teams also canceling practices on Wednesday.
Though the Patriots took the field today, you can sense the somberness when speaking to some of the players afterward.
Many NFL teams across the league, canceling practice today, citing racial injustice taking place in the country, more specifically after Jacob Blake, a black man, who was shot several times by an officer in Wisconsin.
From the Arizona Cardinals to the Chicago Bears to the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, that's just a few of the several teams that did not practice today.
In a statement made by the Indianapolis Colts, the organization saying quote:
"Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities."
However, the Patriots took the practice field today, making it one of the most competitive practices of training camp so far. When asked if they were contemplating practicing or not, captain Devin McCourty said he's at a loss of ideas...
"I know we could take a whole day off, and we could talk about a bunch of things. We have talked as a team, we have done all that stuff, it just doesn't matter, obviously football distracts people from that, but if there's no football, I don't think people are going to care about black and brown people in our country, I don't think that'll be the result of it," McCourty explained.
McCourty told Western Mass News he feels quote 'hopeless' and said he's tried different strategies to bring awareness to the issues with racism towards people of color, and it doesn't feel like it's improved anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.