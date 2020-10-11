FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots game against the Denver Broncos was rescheduled for next Sunday. This came as more players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Patriots were supposed to take the practice field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, going through walk-throughs preparing for the original postponed game on Monday, but that is not the case as these facilities are closed until further notice.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Patriots hard as more players tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Sunday, defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive, bringing the total to four Patriots players testing positive all in a span of eight days.
After learning about this new positive case, the Pats called off practice meaning no game on Monday against the Broncos, and team facilities will remain closed until further notice.
Captain and safety Jason McCourty said he's frustrated with how the league has been handling this season.
"I think outside of here, the people that don't have to walk in our building, whether it's the league office, whether it's the NFLPA, they don't care," McCourty said.
He said the league is putting the wrong priorities ahead of the right ones.
“For them, it's not about what's in our best interest or our health and safety, it's about what can we make protocol wise that sounds good, looks good, and how can we go out there and play games," he said.
The Patriots aren't the only team being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Tennessee Titans had to shut down their facilities as well after a staff member tested positive on Sunday. The team now has a total of 24 positive cases, 13 of which are players.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is not happy with the cancelation of Monday's postponed game against the Pats. He took to Twitter Sunday to say, Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game."
The Patriots are still scheduled to take on the Broncos at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.
