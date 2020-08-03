FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two more New England Patriots players made the decision over the weekend to opt-out for the 2020 season.
That now brings the total number of Patriots to opt-out to eight players.
The strength and conditioning phase is underway at Gillette Stadium and over the weekend, we spoke with two captains who emphasized their mission for the 2020 season.
Over a virtual meeting, safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver Matthew Slater showed they have a lot on their minds.
From the start, they told Western Mass News their primary goals for this year are not necessarily football-related.
"I think one of the biggest things you've heard people talk about is justice, obviously for Breonna Taylor, a young woman killed in her house because of different things, no-knock warrants, just a mistake, going in the wrong house. Something we fought for here in Massachusetts, equal education...some of the things that have shown up, the digital divide," McCourty explained.
Slater added, "My number one responsibility is to love God and love my neighbor...My hope is to bring a sense of oneness and the only way I know how to do that is through Jesus Christ."
Keep in mind that the opt-out deadline for players could be as early as Wednesday. This comes as the league has moved the date up by one week.
Eight Patriots have now opted out, the most of any team in the NFL.
Two players made the decision just over the weekend - wide receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Matt LaCosse.
The reasoning to opt out for many of these players is personal and family-related.
LaCosse's wife Jessica is pregnant and her due date falls within the 2020 season.
Lee also saying there are too many unknowns and this is the time to be with his daughter. He said he plans to be with the Patriots in the 2021 season.
