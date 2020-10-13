New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wears a patch honoring Frederick Douglass "Fritz" Pollard on his visor in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Pollard became the first African American head coach in the American Professional Football Association, renamed the National Football League, in 1921 for the Akron Pros. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)