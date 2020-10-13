WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the third straight day, the New England Patriots were kept off their practice field and away from the team's facilities due to players testing positive for COVID-19.
But it was good news for the Patriots where for a second straight day, no member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus, which means they're getting ready to take the practice field Wednesday.
The Patriots were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and with a fourth player testing positive on Sunday, the team has been forced to stay out of their facilities unable to practice physically together since last week. With the league postponing their game against the Denver Broncos to Sunday, the team has been meeting virtually going over their game plan for their next game. Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke to Western Mass News through a virtual press conference Tuesday saying the team is ready to get back to work as a whole. He said working from a virtual-standpoint is an adjustment.
“I’d say we’ve probably had overall more individual meetings this year than we’ve had historically in the past to try to separate and distance, but the good part of that is it allows more individual and direct communication between the coach and his players,” he said. “The downside of that is there’s a little bit less overall communication and total understanding of everything that’s happening because you don’t hear other coaches tell the players beside you or in front of you or behind you what they’re doing."
Despite these rapid changes towards the team within the past week, Belichick said this isn't anything really new to the team as they have had to adjust since the preseason not having any pre-season games, hosting virtual meetings and overall being flexible.
Now as for starting quarterback Cam Newton, if he continues to remain asymptomatic, and has two negative COVID-19 test results along with other protocols, he could be back on the field in time for Sunday's game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.