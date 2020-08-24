SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots turned things up a notch at training camp with their home opener just under three weeks away.
The competition this morning was taken to a whole new level and this is something Head Coach Bill Belichick mentioned last week saying this week is going to be a lot harder.
The Patriots took the field at Gillette Stadium and the intensity is already reaching new heights. With the home opener set for Sept. 13, Belichick said this week is going to be all about execution and competition. He said this week is crucial.
“This is a big week for us, individually in units and collectively as a team, to really start to show progress,” he said. “This will be multiple times, at least second, third, maybe fourth time through on a lot of things that we're doing, whether that's plays or techniques or situations.
The quarterback competition is also becoming more clear as Cam Newton is getting the most reps out of the quarterbacks. Keep in mind, this also comes after Jarrett Stidham took it lightly last week after visiting the hospital for a leg evaluation. He was back on the practice field Monday morning.
One thing Belichick also has implemented is whenever a player makes a mistake with ball security, he has them take a lap around the field. Newton lost the ball on a quarterback run and had to do just that.
Many NFL teams' practices were interrupted over the weekend due to a COVID-19 testing lab in New Jersey returning 77 positive results. However, after those 77 individuals were re-tested, they all came back negative.
Multiple sources said the Patriots dealt with this issue over the weekend and it was a reason for several absences during Sunday's practice.
The Patriots returned to the field Monday morning for another week of training camp after several individuals did not partake in Sunday's practice. Numerous reports said the Patriots are one of the 11 NFL teams impacted by this issue.
This comes after a lab in New Jersey those positive cases. Before those results, the league had conducted over 100,000 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of training camp, and the positivity rate on those tests was below 1%.
Because of this- multiple teams had to cancel or adjust their practice. The New York Jets had 10 false-positives and canceled a walk-through on Saturday. Six players from the Steelers were forced to miss practice and though not confirmed by the team, he Patriots had many individuals out from Sunday's practice. When asked if this incident concerns him in regards to its effect on the team Belichick said they're only worried about what they can control.
“I think that’s a question to ask the league about the process,” he said. “We don’t have anything to do with that. The testing is done by somebody else, it’s analyzed by somebody else. All we get are the results. How all that works, that’s something you really should redirect to them.”
The NFL then released a statement saying, “We are working with our testing partner, Bio-Reference, to investigate these results while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests."
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to the practice field this morning after he was out over the weekend. Sources said he could be one of the players that were affected by this incident
"There is that challenge of not going against other teams,” said Rex Burkhead. “We're super competitive against each other. Different looks. We're making sure we're not getting comfortable out there and making adjustments."
