FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday is a well-deserved off day for the NFL New England Patriots after taking the field for the past six weeks, prepping for the 2020 season. One player whose been trying to take advantage of every opportunity is quarterback Cam Newton.
Speaking of seizing every opportunity, captain Matthew Slater told Western Mass News Newton is not only one of the hardest workers he's come across, but he's the first player to arrive at the stadium at 5 a.m. ready to go.
In his first year with New England, Newton said he focused on learning the Patriots offense. The former league's MVP is competing against the other quarterbacks in the lockerroom, like Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, who have been with the Patriots longer.
Over time, however, Newton is looking more and more like the quarterback who will replace Tom Brady, getting the most practice reps out of all the quarterbacks. Some of the Patriots coaches Western Mass News spoke with on Wednesday said they're impressed with his ability to adapt given the circumstances of no pre-season games and limited practices.
"Cam understands football very well. He can handle a lot of different multiples, which you need to be able to do at that position. He handles the coverage well, and he puts a lot of time and effort into it," said Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
"There's been [a] great improvement, and each day we've seen a substantial difference in regards to knowledge. A lot of times, you get involved in repetition, and the more you do the same thing over and over again, the better gets at it," said Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch.
Fisch also said Newton has been getting more comfortable at the line of scrimmage, something Newton previously told Western Mass News he's been aiming to do throughout training camp.
Newton isn't the only player evaluated though all teams across the league have until 4 p.m. on Saturday will cut their 80 man rosters down to 53.
Coming up later tonight on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, we look into how the coaches met on Wednesday to discuss what their plans are for the Patriots.
