Patriots complete first full week of training camp

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A week of training camp is in the books for the New England Patriots. The team’s first game is a week from Thursday.
Each practice here is getting more and more intense. We spoke with coaches today, including offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels who told us thinking back to last year that they need to be better as a coaching staff and that is why the intensity is heightened.
Heavy focus Wednesday on the passing game and punt returns. Players played a lot of seven-on-seven and eleven-on-eleven during Wednesday's practice as well. Both quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones threw picks Wednesday, but McDaniels told Western Mass News while he expects efficiency, he's solely looking at the overall improvement of these players. Ball security is and will always be a key focus for this team. Though no pads today head coach Bill Belichick told us the game plan moving forward.
"It's always good to get started on those fundamentals, that will be a lengthy process. We're underway we've corrected some things, hopefully, we'll be able to do them on Thursday and then our succeeding practice and game opportunities as well," said Belichick.
So no pads Wednesday, but come Thursday, the team will have their second full day of practicing in pads. One player who is drawing attention is wide receiver N'keal Harry who for the second day in a row now got a lot of noise from the crowd after an incredible catch from Cam Newton- completely stretching out his arms to snatch it.
As for the team, right now it's still all about fundamentals and the actual game preparation and player personnel focus, Belichick said, is still down the road.
The final outside practice of the week takes place Thursday and come Friday, the team will head inside the stadium to wrap up the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.