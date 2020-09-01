FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Day two of regular-season practice is in the books for the New England Patriots, and good news for the NFL, positive COVID-19 results continue to remain low.
Also, good news for the Patriots, there still hasn't been one player added to the COVID-19 reserve list.
The NFL confirms two players. Panthers defensive back Derrek Thomas and Saints running back Dwayne Washington were added to their coronavirus list, bringing the total to only four. Being on the list doesn't mean the players tested positive it means they may have been in contact with someone who did.
While the Patriots continue their daily testing and practice safety amid the pandemic, they took the field earlier this morning for their second day of practice. Veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman told Western Mass News because of coronavirus restrictions, 2020 has more challenging.
"It's just a different experience, we haven't been able to go out and play anyone," he said. "Honestly, this has been a grind, we've been having six-week practices [and] usually you have four days off, you break up when you start playing other teams in the preseason, this has been a straight grind the whole time."
Edelman said because every team is in the same boat, it's going to be the teams that take advantage of their practice days that will be successful.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, we looked into how the NFL has tweaked COVID-19 testing protocols to minimize the chances of players missing games due to false-positives.
