FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Patriots extended their win streak to six games with a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.
The six-game win streak is the longest in the NFL this season. After a 2-4 start, New England is now 8-4 and just beat the team who entered today’s game as the top seed in the AFC by 23 points.
The Patriots blanked Tennessee in the second half, outscoring the visitors 20-0.
Kicker Nick Folk stayed hot in the cold conditions, connecting on 5 of 6 attempts.
Kendrick Bourne hauled in two touchdowns from Mac Jones, including a 42-yard reception where he danced down the sidelines, staying in bounds to find the end zone.
There were snow flurries falling in the second half and with the temperatures in the 30’s, Patriots fans told Western Mass News that wasn’t enough to deter them from watching their favorite team roll to another win.
“We’ve been coming for years, and the guys behind me have been season ticket holders since they built this stadium...Weather is not an option,” said Paul Sargent of Marlboro.
On the other side of the ball, the defense stepped up, forcing four turnovers. J.C. Jackson picked off Ryan Tannehill in the end zone and stripped Dontrell Hilliard at the end of a long run.
Offense, defense, special teams, everyone was clicking on all cylinders. The attention now shifts to the Buffalo Bills in a massive divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, it’s the first time the teams will square off this season.
