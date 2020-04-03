FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A much-needed delivery of personal protective equipment has arrived from Foxborough to New York City.

Friday morning, a tractor-trailer left Gillette Stadium this morning with what Mass. State Police said were approximately 300,000 N95 masks.

The masks were part of a shipment over one million masks that were flown into Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday from China on the Patriots private plane.

Gov. Charlie Baker was able to secure the shipment of masks, and called upon Patriots owner Robert Kraft to help get those masks to the Commonwealth.

Patriots officials said that some of the masks will also go to Rhode Island.

The rest of the masks will be going into the state's stockpile warehouse for use by Massachusetts medical personnel.

Mass. State Police - along with State Police from Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York - escorted that shipment.

The delivery was made shortly shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.