FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are back to work on Wednesday, taking the field at Gillette Stadium as the team looks to break their three-game losing streak, preparing to take on the AFC, east leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Patriots are desperately looking to get their next win. The team, currently sitting at 2-4 on the season, a record they haven't seen since 2002, 18 years ago.
The Patriots, not looking their finest over the past few weeks, having back-to-back losses for the first time in years.
Much of the conversation revolves around starting quarterback Cam Newton, who's looking to get his "swagger" back. Newton told Western Mass News, after Sunday's loss against the San Francisco 49ers, he's embarrassed by his recent performances, which includes throwing five interceptions in a span of five games.
Newton had to miss one game due to testing positive for COVID-19, but he said he feels no effect from the virus and needs to play better.
Looking ahead to the 5-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News this is a big week for the team. When asked if he feels like Newton is overthinking, leading to too many turnovers, he said it's not just him but everyone who needs to step it up.
"Well, I hope everybody that has the ball is thinking about not committing a turnover, whether that’s the center, the punter, the quarterback, or receiver, or running back, or tight end or anybody else that touches the ball," he said. "So, that's our number one thing is to have ball security. So, I hope everybody is thinking about that."
As the trade deadline nears, there has been a report about the Patriots possibly looking to trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore. When asked about this report, Belichick said he wasn't aware of the trade.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, hear from the Patriots players themselves and how they're looking to break this losing streak to put them in a potential playoff position.
