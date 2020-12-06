SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots kept their postseason hopes alive on the West Coast after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0, further extending their winning streak to two games.
This team on Sunday clicked in all phases of the game, including offense, defense, and special teams, as they steamrolled rookie Justin Herbert and the Chargers to their first shut-out win since 2019.
The New England Patriots held the L.A. team scoreless on Sunday.
"I think our entire team has gotten better pretty much weekly. We do things better than we’ve done before," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Belichick said all units on his team were in sync.
"We had a game where all three units contributed. It was a complementary game," he added.
Staring quarterback Cam Newton took command of the field, completing 12 of 19 passes and posting three touchdowns, with two of which he brought in himself.
He told Western Mass News it was the goal to establish a lead early on.
"We had that in our key to victories this week, not only scoring in the first possession of the first half but on the second half as well," he explained.
He said it's up to him and the offense to set the tone.
"For us to have that confidence from our coaches, and if they believe in us that much, we have to uphold our end of the bargain," he noted.
Other teammates took the spotlight, with veteran Devin McCourty scored a touchdown off a blocked field goal.
But it was wide receiver Gunner Olszewski who had a break out performance with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 38-yard touchdown reception.
He told Western Mass News from the opening play of the game that he knew the team prepared.
"It felt like we had the upper hand the whole time, and that’s because special teams were all itching to get out there," he said. "When we do that, good things seem to happen."
The Patriots are now at .500 for the first time since week four with a score of 6-6. They are overall keeping their ticket to the postseason within reach. The team will stay on the West Coast this week as they prepare to take on the Rams on Thursday.
