We are only six days away from the Patriots’ regular-season opener.
It will be a familiar foe in Foxborough on Sunday as the New England Patriots start their 2021 season off against the division rival Miami Dolphins. The Patriots will have plenty of new weapons to show off after the team spent over $150 million this offseason to upgrade their team.
Tight end Jonnu Smith will suit up in a Patriots jersey for the first time, and Monday, he spoke about the progress he’s seen out of rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones.
“He’s done everything he’s supposed to do, and like I said we’re just ready to rock for him. I’m excited for him, and we’re just ready to rock,” Smith said.
The Patriots selecting Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. He will be the first rookie quarterback to start week one for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe back in 1993.
For the Dolphins, Jones’ former college teammate Tua Tagovailoa will get the start at quarterback. Head Coach Bill Belichick speaking highly of the second-year signal-caller.
“I thought he played with a lot of confidence when we played them last year in December. So, he looks good to me,” Belichick said.
The last time the two teams squared off in December 2020, the Patriots lost 22-12, and the team was eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2008. They’re hoping for a better result on Sunday as they kick off another season with lofty expectations in Foxborough.
