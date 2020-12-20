FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's official, the New England Patriots are eliminated from the playoffs after their 22-12 loss Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
This was a devastating year for the Patriots. At some points in the season, fans felt the team's energy that kept everyone's hopes alive, then other times, it was chaos. This game marked the first time in 12 years the team didn't make it to the playoffs.
After Sunday's loss against the now 9-5 Miami Dolphins, the Patriots are officially eliminated from playoffs this year, the first time since 2008, when Tom Brady got hurt in the season opener.
Though the Patriots got off to a head start early in the game Sunday, ball security was a huge issue. Another problem for the Patriots during the game was that they couldn't reach the red zone. They were leaning on starting kicker Nick Folk to put up points on the board.
Head coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News overall, this year's performance just not good enough.
"We got to do a better job. I got to do a better job, and collectively as a staff and team, we just got to perform better than this," he said.
The Patriots are also going down with some injuries after Sunday's game. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore left the game late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury. Center David Andrews also suffered a calf injury, while running back Damien Harris ruled out before the game, as well.
The team made some uncharacteristic mistakes too. They had 12 men on defense on the field coming out of a time-out.
Despite the New England team falling to now 6-8 on the season and their playoff hopes buried, the team will wrap up the regular season by returning to Foxborough to take on the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets after Christmas.
