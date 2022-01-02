FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Patriots throttled the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday 50-10, ending their two game losing streak.
It was a good old fashioned beatdown. The second time this season, they’ve put up 50 points. It got the Patriots back in the win colum and more importantly with this win and a Miami Dolphins loss, the Patriots are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
In a battle of rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones outdueled Trevor Lawrence, throwing for three touchdown passes and 227 yards, with no interceptions.
He now has 21 touchdowns on the season, breaking the franchise record for a rookie set by Jim Plunkett in 1971.
Patriots fans told Western Mass news they were excited to watch the offense bounce back in a big way.
“The defense seems like they’re doing their job but just put points on the board. I think that’ll help them get in the playoffs and make a run,” said Cam Heatkey of Brunswick, ME.
”It’s gonna look a lot like the Browns game, they’re gonna come out, dominate. Trevor Lawrence ain’t got nothin’ on Mac,” said Mike Murphy of Lynnfield, MA.
Kristian Wilkerson also had a big impact. The undrafted free agent hauled in his first two career touchdowns today after being elevated from the practice squad this week.
Running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris both found the end zone twice and the defense came up big with three interceptions.
The Patriots are 10-6 and will travel to south Florida to close out the regular season against the Miami Dolphins. With a win and a Buffalo loss, the Pats will reclaim the AFC east crown and host a home playoff game at Gillette Stadium.
