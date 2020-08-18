SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Week four of training camp continues for the Patriots and despite the adversity of all this year brings COVID-19 restrictions, no pre-season games and key players opting out, they are taking care of business one day at a time.
A couple of the players spoke about another theme they have this year to help prepare for the season despite the circumstances.
"Just stacking each day, trying to get better at all the little details, little things,” said Mohamed Sanu, Patriots receiver. “I feel like I'm more able to just come out here, to just stack the days to get better, when I'm out there and lead by example."
“We got to be consistent,” said Jakobi Meyer, wide receiver. “We don't want to come out here and have an off day, everyday you just want to continue to put your best foot forward, continue to stack days."
Sanu said despite the coronavirus pandemic slowing training camp down this year, he and his teammates have been taking advantage of the time by resting, staying healthy and working on individual skills to better themselves for the season. Sanu said he even read the popular athlete's book "Relentless" by Tim Grover which has helped change his mental approach this year especially with the challenges the pandemic brings.
Officials said no fans will be allowed at the patriots home opener on Sept. 13 against Miami or their game against Oakland on Sept. 27.
They said this decision comes after consulting with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board. This news isn't just for Patriots fans but also soccer fans. Gillette Stadium officials said the Revolutions home matches coming up will also be played without fans. Officials said in a statement released earlier today:
"This decision is in the interest of public safety. We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season."
Officials said while working with numerous health experts throughout the months they have developed a detailed plan and say they are confident in their ability to provide a safe, and comfortable environment for fans possibly as early as October.
Those who purchased tickets for those September games will be refunded. Officials are communicating directly with ticket holders regarding this matter.
