The New England Patriots squared off against the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon, and the team honored a Pats legend in front of the home crowd.
“Miss him in a uniform, and let’s go Pats today. Let’s celebrate Julian,” Patriots fan Nancy MacDonald said.
The New England Patriots honoring three-time Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman during halftime of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Edelman played for the Patriots for 12 seasons before announcing his retirement this past April.
Fans let Western Mass News know how much he meant to them.
“I love him to death, he’ll always be a Patriot, and God bless him and his career. I’m glad he was on our team,” Patriots fan Daniel Myrtle said.
The Patriots could have used Jules on the field Sunday. They lost to the Saints 28 to 13 and struggled offensively, dropping their season record to 1-2.
Rookie Quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions, including a pick-six on the first play of the second half.
The offensive line has struggled through the first three weeks, allowing constant pressure and repeated hits on Jones. Center David Andrews said improvements are needed, but there's plenty of time to right the ship.
“Started off years 1-2 here before, so we just have to keep improving each week. It’s a long season, but we’re definitely not good enough right now, and not playing good enough,” New England Patriots Center David Andrews said.
Running back James White was carted off the field in the second quarter with a hip injury and did not return to action. Patriots players spoke very highly of White's character and wished him well after the game.
It’s a short turnaround for the Pats, and everyone knows what they're up against. Tom Brady makes his highly anticipated return to Gillette Stadium when the Patriots face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday night.
