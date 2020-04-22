SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It’s news everyone in New England has been talking about: former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement and will be leaving the Patriots to join former teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“A huge fan. I’ve loved him for a while,” said Aiden Clark, a junior at a Ware high school.
Clark is the teenager from ware who got the surprise of a lifetime on Steve Harvey’s New Year's Eve show. Not only was he on national TV with Steve Harvey himself, he got tickets to the Super Bowl courtesy of the NFL and the Make a Wish Foundation. Most importantly, he got to meet his idol, former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski.
“That was pretty fun. I enjoyed that. He recognized me at the Super Bowl when I saw him,” Clark said.
With the news of Gronk coming out of retirement and then being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans were sent through a roller coaster of emotions.
“I found out he was coming out of retirement and going to the Buccs at separate times, so at first, I was excited, and then, like an hour later, I was pretty bummed. I kept seeing pictures of him in a Buccaneers jersey on social media every time I turned on my phone, and every time I saw the news, my notifications -- it was him going to the Buccaneers, I really got annoyed and got angry,” Clark said.
Gronk will join Brady in Tampa, and while some fans find the pill easier to swallow knowing the two will be reunited again, Clark finds the move suspicious.
“It’s good for them and whatnot. I did find it kind of sketchy like he was waiting to come out of retirement once Brady decided what team he was going to,” Clark said.
As for Gronk, Clark, sitting in front of a wall of Gronk memorabilia, said he still wishes him the best.
“I’ll still be a fan. I just love the way he is. He pushes the boundaries and comes so close to going over the line off the field but holds it, and I love that part. Obviously, I love what he does on the field,” Clark said.
Although Clark said the news is disappointing, one thing is for sure -- his ties still lie with the Pats.
“I’m more worried about how the Patriots are going to do and how they’re going to rebound. I’m confident that Bill has a trick up his sleeve,” Clark said.
