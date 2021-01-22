AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It's a bittersweet time for Patriots fans as many are witnessing their favorite quarterback Tom Brady inch closer to the big game, but for the first time, he's not in Patriots uniform.
Western Mass News spoke with fans at E.B's Restaurant in Agawam about how they’re handling this weekend’s playoffs.
Though Tom Brady is no longer wearing the New England Patriots uniform, many of the fans Western Mass News spoke with are cheering him on.
A bittersweet feeling for many die-hard Patriots fans in the area, seeing former quarterback Tom Brady wearing black and red, as Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Though many here at E.B’s are upset it's not Brady and the Patriots this time around, some said they’ll always remain loyal.
[Are you still with Brady?]
"Oh, yes! I named my son Brady, thinking they would have the same birthday, but they’re a day apart," said Patriots fan Jenna Bertera.
Meanwhile, Brady said nothing has changed from previous years to now. He said he still has a job to do and plans to lead his new team to the end.
“Playing in a championship game is a great experience, and I love being able to do that with a group of guys who have worked hard to get to this point," Brady said. "We competed hard. We had a few rough moments in there. We won two playoff road games, and we’re going to have to win a third to continue playing.”
A reminder, Western Mass News is your home for both the NFC and AFC Championship games this Sunday.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs will take on Green Bay at 3 p.m. on FOX6. The Buffalo Bills visit the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, for a game that starts just after 6:30 p.m. on CBS 3.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, learn how E.B’s Restaurant is holding up just fine despite no Patriots in the playoffs and the coronavirus pandemic limiting customers.
