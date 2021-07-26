FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
It’s just about go time for the New England Patriots as they head into training camp this week. The team really aiming to come back stronger after a difficult season last year.
Seats may be empty now but not for long because this week the New England Patriots take the field for their first week of training camp.
“They weren’t that good last year; Cam Newton is not as good anymore as he used to be,” Patriots fan Dylan O’Brien said.
Coming off of a disappointing 7-9 season last year and the first time in a dozen years heading into the season without defending an AFC East title, one fan said he’s interested to see how this season will play out.
“I think they’ll do better with Mac Jones than with Cam. I don’t know, maybe not win the Super Bowl but,” O’Brien explained.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will be reporting for training camp on Tuesday, and this fan says he could be QB one.
“He’s new, but I think he’ll be good because he was really good in college,” O’Brien said.
But ultimately, O’Brien said it’s just a great feeling to be back.
“It’s better. I used to come here a lot and come to the games, but I haven’t been able to do that because of COVID so, now it’s fun,” O’Brien said.
Rookies will be reporting here to camp on Tuesday, and the rest of the team will make their way to Foxborough on Wednesday, where practice will start at 9:15 a.m.
