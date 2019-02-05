BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patriots fans flocked to Boston today to cheer on the team as they celebrate a sixth championship.
It was another championship parade day in the city and the weather could not have been better fans from across Massachusetts and beyond came out to support the team.
The forecast for today's championship parade was sunny with a 100 percent chance of confetti.
The streets of Boston were lined with Patriots fans and fans told Western Mass News it was a perfect day for a parade.
"I shouldnt have even worn this sweatshirt. It was so hot," said Thomas Chamura.
Not just fans, but players were soaking up the rays and celebrating spring-like temperatures in February.
"I think it was funny Gronk didn’t have a shirt on," said Kaylee Garcia.
The rolling rally strolled through the streets of Boston and the patriots showed off all six Lombardi trophies as they celebrated alongside their fans.
Two years ago, for the Patriots fifth championship victory party, it was snowing and cold. Today was completely different. For some, it made up for standing out in the cold back then..
"So much better than two years ago. That was horrible, but today is great because it was awesome," said another fan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.