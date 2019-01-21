Patriots fans pack Dick's Sporting Goods to get hands on AFC Championship memorabilia.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The New England Patriots have done it again!
The Patriots are headed to their 11th Super Bowl appearance, and the fans here in New England are ready to celebrate in style.
"I can't believe it," stated Westfield resident Marcia Degray. "Three years in a row. Who does that? Only the Patriots."
On Monday, fans headed out to Dick's Sporting Good to purchase their new gear after the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
"We have a good shot at doing anything," says West Springfield resident Bob Palazzi. "That's the way it's been for the last two decades."
T-shirts, flags, and cups were for sale for fans to remember yet another win by the Patriots and Tom Brady.
"I wish they had a bigger shipment come in, because," said Degray. "I'm looking for a hoodie, but a t-shirt is nice too."
Dick's Sporting Goods in West Springfield tells Western Mass News they received a small shipment late Monday morning due to the snow, but they expect more gear to arrive tonight or tomorrow morning, but that's not stopping the fans from purchasing their championship shirts.
Fans here in New England tell Western Mass News championships are common so they're ready to celebrate.
"Last night was awesome," continued Degray. "My heart was beating a million miles a minute, but we had a win. Can't hope for any better than that."
Although this is Tom Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance, some say they still aren't ready to spend the big bucks for the Big Game.
"Unfortunately not," stated Palazzi. "It's a little bit too expensive for me, but, of course, I wouldn't be able to get a ticket anyways. They are probably already sold out."
