FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Patriots nation continued to pack the Gillette Stadium area as the New England Patriots are officially one week into training camp. Fans also packing a local Patriots store where you can now customize your own Patriot's jersey.
"We went to the Patriots Training Camp to check them out, see how they're doing," said Adam Staffier.
Staffier is one of many Patriots fans making his way to Foxborough to check out and evaluate his favorite team.
"What do you think?" we asked.
"They're very good, I like the way Mac Jones is playing, Cam Newton's looking good," said Staffer.
Fans are not only packing the outdoor practice field for training camp, they're also flooding the Patriots' pro shop for new gear.
"It's been actually surprisingly busy, coming off COVID last year which we didn't have training camp, but fans has been a great turn out and they're beyond excited. It's a different year, different team and they're buying, they're in," said Mike Perriello, manager of the Patriot's pro shop.
The Patriots' pro shop features all the top favorites, from running back Damien Harris to new guys like tight end Hunter Henry and even retired players like Julian Edelman, Periello said Patriots nation is extremely loyal.
"The fans now, no matter what the season, 7-9 or a perfect season, they just turn out, they don't go away like a lot of other teams do, and they're a strong fan base and it shows in here, they support, they come and buy for the team, it's unbelievable," said Periello.
Wanting to give fans even more options, the Patriots pro shop added a customization center in the store.
"You can pretty much make any jersey you want. Whether it's your last name or an offensive lineman that we may not carry his jersey or anyone we can make it," said Periello.
Customers hopped right in line, requesting the customized jersey they want and leaving with it just 20-30 minutes later. Pro shop manager Mike Periello told Western Mass News this new addition is a big hit.
"We try to carry as many players as we can, we don't have physically the space to carry every guy on the roster so we add method to the madness on whoever we carry and who we don't carry, that's why that's there. Many people want players who may not quite be as popular as some other players, we may not carry their jerseys yet, new guys, rookies," said Periello.
We found little Bryce and his dad, Brian Kiesman who didn't want to miss out on the action.
"I said maybe we should get matching jerseys... and he said yeah? yes," said Bryce.
"Yearly tradition, it's our first time getting our matching jerseys with our names on the background so it's awesome," said Brian.
Whether or not you want to do the twinning style like Bryce and Brian or you want another name on the back, Periello says you really can't go wrong.
"The beauty is you can have it done right now and wait 20-30 minutes, and you have a jersey. So that's really popular on gameday...and we can even throw it on a t-shirt or sweatshirt," said Periello.
