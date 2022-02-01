Patriots fans react to Brady's retirement announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the end of an era in the National Football League. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it official on Tuesday. He's retiring after 22 seasons.

It’s a monumental day for Patriots fans and sports fans in general. Brady, at the age of 44, has formally announced his retirement on social media.

“Standup guy, classy guy. We’re happy he was here for so many years and we’re happy for him now,” said Steve Keefe of Norwood.

Brady, a seven-time super bowl champion who spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement on social media Tuesday morning. Western Mass News caught up with fans who stopped by to pay their tribute to the G.O.A.T.

“My daughters, Sarah and Peyton, are huge Brady fans and they said ‘Hey dad, could you stop by the stadium and get some Brady garb?’…He was a big part of our lives with them growing up, so many great games and memories,” said Fred Sullivan.

The retirement buzz first reported by ESPN on Saturday was confirmed three days later as Brady took to social media to confirm the news himself. His statement read, in part:

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy and other things that require my attention.”

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft expressed his gratitude to the man who helped raise six banners at Gillette Stadium and said:

"Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career. A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team's win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team's success. You didn't have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true. "I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family."

We asked Patriots fans to pick their favorite moment from his illustrious career.

“That’s easy. It’s the snow game…16 against Oakland,” Keefe added.

Karl Hilli of Maynard said, “The Super Bowl where they came back everyone had written them off.”

Patriots fans told Western Mass News that the New England sports icon was more than a player. He was family.

“They love him. They feel like they know him. I feel like we all did,” Sullivan said.

In total, Brady finishes with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, over 700 touchdown passes, and 84,000 passing yard - all NFL records.