FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton from the roster.
Patriots fans we spoke to reacting to the big news that Cam Newton is out, and rookie Mac Jones is in as the starting quarterback in New England.
“If you have a car that’s old, you at least know what it can do it, might not be as good as when you first bought it,” Springfield resident Winston Facui said.
Facui said he was shocked to hear Cam Newton was released by the Patriots Tuesday morning. Newton was not allowed at team practices last week after a misunderstanding of the NFL's COVID protocols.
“That stuff takes a toll on the team and the players and that stuff brings down morale,” Facui said.
Bill Kelly of Southwick reacted to the situation saying Newton may have seen the writing on the wall.
“I think he wasn’t going to be the starter and he wasn’t gonna stand for it so his ego got in the way,” Kelly said.
He’s willing to take a shot on 22-year-old rookie Mac Jones, who will become the new starting quarterback for the Patriots.
“Well, we’ll find out. Tom Brady was a nobody at one point,” Kelly explained.
Jones was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL draft from the University of Alabama.
The Patriots Pro Shop in Foxborough is already sold out of men’s Mac Jones jerseys after the news, but one fan was lucky to snag a youth jersey for his son.
“Once that announcement came today, I had to come down right after work and see what they had for Mac Jones jerseys, and they’re going quick,” Patriots fan Joe Huff said.
NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 53 players.
The Patriots will open their regular season here at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12 versus the Miami Dolphins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.