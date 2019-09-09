WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following New England’s blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers last night, Antonio Brown is now officially a Patriot.
The All-Pro wide receiver hasn't played a game yet for the Pats, but people around New England and the league continue to talk about the move.
As one door closes for Brown in Oakland, a brand new door opened up in New England, giving him the opportunity to play for the defending Super Bowl champs and be a part of the Brady-Belichick dynasty.
"I feel like he is one of the best wide receivers in football right now, so I'm really excited. I think he's going to bring a lot to the team," said Tara Pashko of Southwick.
Brown signed with New England for one-year deal worth $15 million and includes a guaranteed $9 million signing bonus.
The signing happened the same day the Oakland Raiders released him after a roller coaster of a relationship, but still, fans in western Massachusetts said it's no surprise New England took a risk on A.B.
"The Patriots have done things like that in the past...you know, taken risks on people. Sometimes, they work and sometimes, they don't. He only has a one-year deal with us, so hopefully, he can get his act together," Pashko added.
One fan from Holyoke told Western Mass News he thinks Brown coming to the Patriots might actually be a saving grace for him, rather than the Patriots.
"I know Belichick won't put up with his antics off the field, so I think it'll be more help for him than the Patriots, I feel." said Alan Velazquez of Holyoke.
With A.B joining a solid list of wide receivers such as Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, fans said they don't need him, but he's definitely a good asset to have.
"I think we just have more threats out there now that Brady can throw to, especially after last night's game and Antonio wasn't even there, so I can't imagine what it would've been if he were there," Velazquez added.
However, overall, Patriots fans said they see a bright future for A.B. in New England and hope he'll being a key player to help them bring home a seventh Lombardi Trophy - if he can last the full season.
"I hope that he can stay with us for the full season and I think that Bill Belichick can whip him into shape," Pashko said.
