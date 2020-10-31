FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots, looking for a comeback win on Sunday against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. The Patriots are desperately trying to break a three-game losing streak.
Western Mass News spoke with local fans on whether or not they believe the Patriots can get the job done. Though it isn't looking great for the Patriots in the past few games, we asked local fans if they're keeping the faith.
A big game for the Patriots on Sunday, as they look to break their three-game losing streak against the number one team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills.
"Since a divisional game, the Patriots are going to play hard, I think, that corona has taken its toll on every team," said a Patriots fan. "I think that if they're healthy and they're clicking, I don't know if it's going to be a victory, I hope it's going to be close, and I think they're going to play hard."
But as starting quarterback, Cam Newton told Western Mass News playing hard isn't good enough. They need to execute.
Dedicated Patriots fan Brian Zuzik said despite Newton's recent performances, he's still for the new quarterback.
"I think the way he's handled the challenges and adversity, the way that he's handled and taken the ownership, it's been good," Zuzik noted. "I think he'll be much better in the next few weeks."
Though 2-4 on the season, Zuzik said he's not giving up on his team.
"I'll always have trust in Bill Belichick, and though it's been a tough couple of weeks, I got faith that they'll turn it around," he added.
The Patriots are also heading into Sunday's game without veteran star wide receiver Julian Edelman, added to the Patriots' injured reserve list, due to a knee injury. But this doesn't seem to phase Zuzik.
[They're going against the number one team in the AFC East...]
"I know," he said.
[You still got the faith?]
"No matter what, still got the faith. Always," he added.
The Patriots wrapped up the day with final pregame meetings before they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kick off the game.
