FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rollercoaster year for the New England Patriots. But the team able to close out the season on a more positive note, getting their final win against the New York Jets.
The big question is, what does this mean for the team, and will Cam Newton stay?
Well, it's not what the doctor ordered, but the Patriots were able to take the field at Gillette Stadium with pride, finishing their season on a better note by snatching the 28-14 win over the New York Jets.
From COVID-19 issues to injuries to not performing at their highest level, the New England Patriots closed out their season on a better note on Sunday, taking the 28-14 victory over the Jets, capping off the season with a 7-9 score.
"A great team wins, we wanted this to start the year off in a great way, that we know we needed to and know we could," said Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton.
Newton closed out his final game of the season on a high note- with three passing touchdowns and a 49-yard run, the longest any quarterback has run for in franchise history. He also struggled many times this season, now raising the question for everyone, does he plan on coming back to the Patriots next year?
"Listen, I have my desires. I know where my heart. I know who I am, but [that's] as far as that I can't speak on that right now," he said. "But just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing. I learned so much about myself, about my great teammates, [and] unbelievable coaching."
Though missing playoffs for the first time in 12 years, Newton told Western Mass News he has no doubt, all of the players wearing the red, blue, and white uniforms have what it takes to go far beyond the regular season.
"We got the talent in that locker-room to be still playing for a playoff berth, making a deep run in the playoffs," he added. "That's the realization of things. You know what we can do. You know what we're capable of, [and] we didn't show it enough this year."
Head coach Bill Belichick complimented Newton's leadership afterward and said he has all the respect for Newton on and off the field. Newton's had a response to that.
"I respected him before not even knowing him. I respect him even just because, not because of the words that he said today, but just being around him in this stint," he noted. "I mean, the guy is just a walking historian of knowledge."
Belichick, being a man of few words, said he is not ready to discuss plans for the 2021 season, but the Patriots have solidified either a 14th or 15th overall draft pick in 2021.
