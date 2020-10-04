SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved from Sunday to Monday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The team did not identify the player, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday, the player diagnosed was quarterback Cam Newton.
The game against the Chiefs moved from Sunday, October 4 to Monday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. the NFL said in a tweet.
You can watch Monday's Patriots game LIVE only on CBS 3.
After that, the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will kick off at 8:50 p.m.
Additional staff and players on the team were tested, and all came back negative Saturday and Sunday, according to the post by the team. Schefter tweeted that tests given to the Chiefs on Sunday morning came back negative in the afternoon.
"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority," the Patriots post said Saturday.
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
