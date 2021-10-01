FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGBB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The greatest of all time, Tom Brady, returns to Foxborough on Sunday, and it is the hottest ticket in town.
Six Super Bowl rings, nine Super Bowl appearances, three NFL MVPs, and a lifetime of memories. That is what Brady, indisputably the greatest quarterback of all time, achieved in Foxborough over his 18 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Sunday night, he returns as a member of the defending super bowl champion, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some are calling it the most highly anticipated regular-season game in NFL history.
The price of admission on average is over $1,100, according to VividSeats. It is the second-most expensive ticket ever in the Boston area, only behind game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.
Brady’s footprint is all over New England. Over 3,200 boys named Brady were born in the region from 2002 to 2019.
Brady parted ways with the Patriots following the 2019 season after 18 seasons in red, white, and blue. He ranks first in franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns.
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick reflecting on what Brady means to him.
“There’s no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady, and I still feel that way,” Belichick said.
Patriots running back Damien Harris said the team is ignoring the outside noise as best they can and focusing on playing their best football, regardless of who’s on the opposing sidelines.
“Doesn’t matter where we are, who we’re playing against. We have a job to do and we have to live up to that standard like I spoke about earlier. That’s what this week has been about,” Harris said.
On top of all that, Brady only needs 68 yards to surpass Drew Brees as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.
