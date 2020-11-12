FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots were back at it for another day of practice Thursday, gaining momentum after their big win against the New York Jets to improve their record to 3-5 on the season.
The Patriots definitely need that momentum after breaking their four-game-losing streak.
They now get to take on the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens, who just announced that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
The player, whom the team did not identify, immediately began to self-quarantine and, according to NFL protocols, he must isolate for at least five days, which means he would miss Sunday's game.
We're told this player was not in close contact with others and, as of now, the game is still scheduled to go on.
Meanwhile, the Patriots hope they're heading in a better direction. The team took to the practice field today at Gillette Stadium.
While on paper the Ravens' 6-2 record looks a lot better than the Pats’ 3-5, Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale told Western Mass News they will never take their preparations for the Patriots lightly.
"I think Bill Belichick is the smartest football coach in the history of the game, so that part doesn't change and he's going to attack what he perceives as your weakness and it's one of the scout weeks we can have because when, after you get done playing New England, you know that here's how he wanted to attack you,” Martindale explained.
While the Patriots are able to take the field today with no COVID-19 issues, the Ravens held virtual meetings and wore face masks at practice and will continue to do so until they get the green light to have in-person meetings again.
