(WGGB/WSHM) -- While NFL teams across the league are having to reschedule games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New England Patriots are, so far, staying on schedule.
The team gearing up for their next few road games, starting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The Patriots took the practice field Wednesday at Gillette Stadium to prepared for three straight road games, which won't be easy, and they won't have another home game until after Christmas.
The Pats improved to 5-6 on the season after upsetting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The team now looking to go to .500 as they visit the 3-8 Los Angeles Chargers.
There's not a lot of rest time for the team as well. Just four days after they play the Chargers, they take on the Los Angeles Rams The team will be staying at UCLA for that period of time.
While the Patriots really need to run the table these next five games in order to potentially have a playoff spot, head coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News they're only focus is the matchup in front of them.
"We're really going to have a great week of preparation to be ready to go out there, but looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity, so we're just pushing along here one day at a time. Trying to get ahead today," Belichick explained.
The team has mentioned numerous times that they're not focusing on any teams' record, but simply playing complimentary football and winning each quarter of the game.
It's also going to be a 'brotherly matchup' as well as Chargers center Scott Quessenberry is the younger brother of Paul, who is the Patriots practice squad tight end.
