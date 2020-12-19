SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are getting ready to go head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a team they already beat back in week one of the regular season. But the Dolphins will be playing the Patriots with a different quarterback this time.
The Patriots are desperate to win Sunday's game if they want a potential shot at playoffs.
Not an easy road for the New England Patriots. Though sitting at six and seven on the season with only three games left, the team is not losing sight of their mission.
"Our biggest thing is to win. That's the main goal. We're coming to Miami to win, like period, that's all," said Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. "It's a business trip. We come to win. There's nothing else to say. We just got to win this game."
The team is looking to handle business in Miami on Sunday, taking on the eight and five Dolphins, who are also second in the AFC East.
Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu said the team has been trying to simulate the Miami environment during practices this week, staying out of the snow and even cranking up the heat inside Gillette Stadium.
"We've all been doing our own little thing to get us ready for the heat or just the weather, all in all," Onwenu said.
Though the Patriots snatched their first win of the season against the Dolphins back in week one, the team knows they'll be facing a much different team on Sunday, with new starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
"We've just been approaching this game, day by day, trying to get better, improve on our fundamentals, and focusing on this game," Onwenu noted. "Obviously, we played them already, but it's not going to be the same game, so everyone is just harping on that and studying film real hard."
Patriots running back Damien Harris has been ruled out for tomorrow's game due to an ankle injury. Kickoff returner Donte Moncrief also won't be playing during Sunday's game due to the same reason.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS 3.
