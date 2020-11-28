FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are looking to square off against the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The Patriots have been practicing all week at Gillette Stadium, looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, knowing how important this weekend's matchup is.
A big day for the New England Patriots on Sunday, as the team has the playoffs on their mind. This weekend they’re facing arguably the best offensive team in the NFL right now, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
"It's not a coincidence that he's number one right now. You know it starts with him, Kyler Murray," said Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich. "He's a great athlete, great football player."
Winovich told Western Mass News that especially, at this point in the season, where they are 4-6, they have to come out ready more than ever.
"They present a lot of challenges to us, and something that I'm looking forward to, the opportunity, just to go compete again this Sunday," he added.
With many players across the league added to the COVID-19 reserve list and Patriots players suffering injuries this season, including veteran running back Rex Burkhead, who could be out for the remainder of the season, but Winovich told us how important it is to keep perspective.
"You're not going to have that many healthy and strong years look around. I got my Rex shirt on today, to pay homage to Rex, you know, he's a great teammate," he said.
Winovich told us though this season has been a rollercoaster ride, not seeing Burkhead on the field with the rest of the guys hits hard.
"Rex is an awesome teammate. Every person that I've met that has met Rex, he's just an outstanding dude, high character, just super reliable," he noted. "When a guy like that goes down, it drives a stake in you, I'd say."
The Patriots and Cardinals will have a 1 p.m. kick-off time, at Gillette Stadium, on Sunday.
