FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL has the league scrambling to figure out game-rescheduling, as well as how to keep teams safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The league has officially postponed the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday after 11 members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19.
The league didn't want to take any chances after more players tested positive, and decided to postpone the game to a later, undetermined date in the season.
One team that has yet to report any positives cases, the New England Patriots, who are prepared to go head-to-head with Superbowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a battle between the two-star quarterbacks, Patriots Cam Newton and Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.
Newton told Western Mass News the key to winning this game is simple, play Patriots football.
"We just got to play Patriot football, simple. If we do that, control the line of scrimmage, stick to the keys to win. We really can't just focus on something that we cannot control, and that's been the defense," he said. "We know we have to play complementary football throughout this game, and I believe we're stacking practices on top of practices."
The Patriots have yet to host any fans inside Gillette Stadium due to the pandemic. But the team will be playing in front of real fans for the first time on Sunday in Kansas City.
While many fans will be at home watching the game, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has sent a clear message to the public, saying:
"On Sunday, when the Patriots play, we are asking you not to have house parties. We're asking you not to gather in large groups, and anyone who's invited to a party, my suggestion to you is making the right decision, the right choice, and don't go."
Coming up later tonight on Western Mass News, we'll have more on how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting teams across the league and what the league has planned.
