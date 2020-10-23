FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new exhibit is celebrating the New England Patriots' success and has officially opened on Friday at the Patriots' Hall of Fame.
Exciting news all around, and the Pats continue to stack the practice days at Gillette Stadium as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 25.
Good news for the Patriots as they have had multiple practice days this week with no interruptions, something the team hasn't experienced in the past few weeks with players testing positive for COVID-19.
Outside linebacker and rookie Anfernee Jennings told Western Mass News it makes a difference, especially when he can't lean on veterans, like captain Dont'a Hightower, who opted out of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Jennings said he's still been in close contact with Hightower despite his absence on the field.
"We talk all the time, kind of, watches the game and give me feedback on what I should have done or could have done better," he explained. "He's just another tool for me to continue to grow and understand the game."
Also, at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots Hall of Fame launching it's “All-Dynasty Team Exhibit," specifically celebrating the franchise’s success in the past two decades, acknowledging 42 members of the team who have impacted the franchise in their years in Foxborough.
Hall of Fame executive director Bryan Morry told Western Mass News they wanted to make it appealing for everyone to see.
“So we have this large wall with graphics on the wall, and there are exhibit cases on the wall. Then we have other artifact cases set up in the space," Morry explained.
Every member of the all dynasty team played in a super bowl, and all but four of the 42 team members won at least one super bowl title.
